Artist builds an electric-powered replica of the Batmobile Tumbler

The Tumbler from Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is arguably one of the most iconic iterations of the Caped Crusader’s ride to ever grace the silver screen. We can’t imagine it was doing the environment any favors, though, on account of the gigantic turbine popping out of its behind.

In case the Dark Knight ever decides to clean up his act, artist and architect Nguyen Dac Chung might have a vehicle he might be interested in checking out: An electric-powered version of the Batmobile Tumbler.

This vehicle took two years to build and is based on a gasoline-powered prototype Chung built previously. It’s made of carbon fiber and steel, measures 3,700mm in length, and weighs approximately 600kg. It also rides on 13- and 18-inch wheels at the front and rear, respectively.

Chung’s take on the Tumbler is powered by an electric motor hooked up to a lithium-ion battery pack, but no further details are provided. We reckon, though, that he may want to make some alterations to the current powertrain setup if he’s serious about getting this thing into Mr. Wayne’s garage, as it only has a listed top speed of 105kph.

Other features include a pair of automated doors that can be opened via remote control, and four safety cameras and monitors. Oh, and it’s for sale via the Van Daryl gallery, too—any billionaire vigilante wannabes interested in driving this thing home?

Electric-powered Batmobile Tumbler

