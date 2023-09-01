The Ferrari Purosangue is officially in the Philippines—and it starts at P46-M

It’s press-release official: Ferrari has formally announced San Miguel Corporation subsidiary Velocità Motors Incorporated (VMI) as its exclusive importer and distributor in the Philippines, and to commemorate the start of the partnership, it also debuted a highly anticipated and in-demand model in the local market: the Ferrari Purosangue.

We know target market isn’t in the habit of asking “how much,” but we’ll give you the price, anyway: This not-an-SUV starts at P46 million.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

The 715hp Purosangue is the Italian carmaker’s first-ever four-door four-seater to be powered by a V12 engine, and as we wrote in the launch story, Ferrari says it’s neither an SUV nor a crossover—it’s a sports car. But with a 0-100 time of 3.3sec and top speed of 309kph, it’s closer to a supercar in terms of performance. In this real-world drive, we find out if it’s a ‘real’ Ferrari.

Buyers must temper their expectations, however, as delivery of local units won’t exactly be immediate. Once an order is made, it will be relayed to Maranello, and the factory will give an estimated arrival date...which will be roughly two to three years. As we said, highly anticipated and in-demand.

Apart from the Purosangue, Ferrari also showcased the 296 GTS. It’s the spider version of the hybrid V6-engined 296 GTB, which we’ve rated a perfect 10 out of 10.

VMI’s flagship building on Connecticut Street in San Juan is currently under construction, but the temporary showroom along EDSA Greenhills has Ferrari-approved equipment and a complete team “dedicated to providing discerning Ferrari customers the highly personalized and superior service they expect and deserve,” said Ramon S. Ang, now chairman and president of VMI in addition to being president and CEO of San Miguel Corporation.

Once the flagship building is completed, it will boast an expansive showroom and full-service facilities.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

“This partnership is a milestone in the history of Ferrari in the Philippines, and we would like to warmly welcome Velocità into our Ferrari family as the new exclusive importer and distributor,” said Dieter Knechtel, president of Ferrari Far East and Middle East. “The Philippines is a market that we strongly believe in, one that is important to the future growth of Ferrari in the region. We are very happy to have found a strong local

partner in VMI.

“We firmly believe that VMI will be able to deliver enhanced ownership experiences to our community of passionate Ferrari clients in the Philippines, including the creation of a dedicated space like a ‘Ferrari Clubhouse,’ where owners can gather as a community, sharing their love for the brand, and connecting to the world of Ferrari.”

Ang said: “This is a partnership we are extremely proud of, and very excited about—becoming the official distributor of the iconic, highly revered, globally recognized, and well-loved brand, Ferrari. This also benefits our Filipino workforce, who will be exposed to the highest levels of engineering, performance, design, quality, and customer service.

“I have no doubt they will be up to the task of carrying the name of this world-class brand.”

More photos of the Ferrari Purosangue in the Philippines:

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo