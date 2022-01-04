Students in Japan have built a 5-door Suzuki Jimny for the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

The Suzuki Jimny is one hell of a car—so much so that we made it our Car of the Year for 2019. Its main draw is how it manages to squeeze in incredible off-road capability into such a tiny package.

Thing is, that minuscule form factor comes with its own set of complications. The biggest one? Well, it’s a tight fit for many people, and getting in and out of the mini SUV can be a chore if you’re looking to utilize the rear seats.

See Also

Rumor has it Suzuki is already coming up with a new version to address this issue. It seems, however, that some students from the Nihon Automobile College—a vocational school in Japan—are already a step ahead of the brand. Look:





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yes, that is an extended version of the Suzuki Jimny with five doors instead of just three. The school will be displaying a unit during this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), and we’re excited to see how the final product turns out.

Considering the 2022 TAS starts on January 14, the builders have a little over a week left to finish the five-door Jimny. This is hardly a rushed project, though, as images of the work these guys are doing have been up online as far back as August 2021.

Continue reading below ↓

No performance details have been made known, and specifics regarding what’s been done to make the build possible aren’t available. We hope to learn more about it when it takes to the show floor later this month.

So, what do you think of a five-door Suzuki Jimny? Yay or nay?

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.