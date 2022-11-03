The Bronco RTR Fun-Runner LT is a go-anywhere SUV with a crazy suspension setup

At last year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show, Vaughn Gittin Jr’s companies RTR Vehicles and Fun-Haver Off-Road got together to create the jacked-up, widebody Bronco RTR Fun-Runner.

However, in a very McLaren-esque manner, at this year’s SEMA show we have been presented with the even more hardcore Bronco RTR Fun-Runner LT.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Of course, LT doesn’t stand for ‘Longtail’ in this instance. Instead, it should be read as ‘Long Travel’ as the Fun-Runner LT gets portal axles and a mad suspension kit with a full 18-inches of travel at the rear and 16-inches up front. Oh, and there are HUGE 42-inch tires to top it off. Yikes.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

RTR and Fun-Haver claim that the LT is now capable of tackling ‘King of the Hammers-like terrain’ while still remaining ‘road-friendly.’ We’re also told that it’ll soon be available for customers to buy.

In addition to the suspension upgrades, the LT gets Fun-Haver fiberglass wide arches, modular front bumpers, high-clearance rear bumpers, and weld-on rock sliders. The wheels are 20-inch units (which gives some context to how large those tires are) and there’s an MBRP exhaust system to allow the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine to breathe easier.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The whole thing is based on a 2022 Ford Bronco Sasquatch Badlands, although inside the seats are swapped for four Recaros and above the windscreen is a brilliant set of spotlights. There’s also an RTR grille and (thankfully) a new hydraulic steering system that should allow you to turn the wheel with those monster truck tires down below.

Is the LT your dream Bronco?

More images of the Ford Bronco RTR Fun-Runner LT

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

