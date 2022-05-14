Car News

Ford’s Transit Custom midsize van has now gone electric, too

Just one of for all-electric CVs that Ford plans to introduce by 2024
by Greg Potts | 2 hours ago
Exterior of the Ford E-Transit Custom
Ford
Ford is following up its recent launch of the full-sized E-Transit with an all-electric successor to the UK’s best-selling vehicle. Brave.

So, people of the Internet, say hello to the new Ford E-Transit Custom. Looks angry, doesn’t it?

Exterior of the Ford E-Transit Custom

Exterior of the Ford E-Transit Custom

Ford hasn’t released too many technical details as of yet, but it does say that the E-Transit Custom has been designed from the ground up, and that it’ll get a range of up to 380km. We’re also promised DC fast-charging (although at what speed we’ll have to wait and see) and “full towing capability.”

There’s LED lighting all round, too, plus something called ProPower Onboard technology that lets you plug in power tools, lights, and devices while off-grid. Handy.

Exterior of the Ford E-Transit Custom

We’ll learn more as the E-Transit Custom enters production in Turkey later this year, and Ford promises that this is just one of four all-electric commercial vehicles that it plans to introduce by 2024.

Like the look of it, folks?

More photos of the 2022 Ford E-Transit Custom:

Exterior detail of the Ford E-Transit Custom

Charging port of the Ford E-Transit Custom

Exterior of the Ford E-Transit Custom

Exterior of the Ford E-Transit Custom

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

