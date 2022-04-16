The Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition celebrates the brand’s iconic 1966 Le Mans win

This is the Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition, the last of the special-edition Ford GTs released that celebrate various GT40 racing successes. This one celebrates the best—Ford’s famous one-two-three win at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The first question on your lips is likely the most pertinent. Who on earth is Holman Moody?

Well, Holman Moody is the now defunct race team that helped Ford make the MkII GT40 race car very racy indeed. Tasked by Ford’s Le Mans committee, Holman Moody (and of course Shelby American) spent eight days smashing out 265 laps sorting out the fundamentals.

Stuff like the brakes, suspension, and tire setups. Even an auto ’box. Of course, it paid off because Ford won in 1966. And the year after. And the year after that. And...

Anyway, to the new car. It gets that fetching gold-and-red paint job, a few ‘No 5’ roundels stamped over the body, gloss carbon-fiber components, carbon-fiber interior appointments, some alcantara, and yet more gold inside. Brakes, suspension, and tires remain as per the ‘regular’ Ford GT, and the twin-turbo V6 remains unchanged, too: Still 647hp, still supremely fast.

Just like the ’66 car. “Of all the Ford GT Heritage Edition liveries we’ve done, the Holman Moody’s can’t miss signature gold-and-red theme is an epic tribute to our 1966 Le Mans finish,” said Ford GT program manager Mike Severson.

More photos of the Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

