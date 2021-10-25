Ford says the Maverick Hybrid can do up to 17.86km/L in the city

Need another reason why we need Ford’s hybrids in our market? Here’s one: They’re highly fuel-efficient. A good example is the American carmaker’s new compact pickup, the Maverick.

The version with solely an internal combustion engine can supposedly do 10.6km/L. For a gasoline-powered truck, that’s actually not that bad. The Maverick Hybrid, however, tops that by a good margin, as Ford claims it can do 15.73km/L in mixed driving conditions.

On the highway, the truck does 14.03km/L. It gets better in the city, where it does up to 17.86km/L. It may still be powered by petrol unlike most pickups in our market, but it’s still a fuel-efficient pickup (not to mention it’s also smaller than the Ranger) that we reckon might be worthy of tackling the dreaded Metro Manila traffic.

PHOTO BY Ford

The Maverick Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine and an electronic CVT. It has a total system output of 191hp and 210Nm of torque, which is just about all the oomph you’ll need for a city-slicking truck.

“Our team set out to redefine what a truck could be with Maverick, and we’ve done that with an EPA-estimated 42mpg (17.86km/L) city that beats the 2022 Honda Civic 1.5-liter 4-cylinder automatic (variable gear ratio) gasoline engine,” said Ford Maverick chief engineer Chris Mazur. “At the same time, Maverick offers room for five and plenty of towing and hauling for weekend trips or do-it-yourself projects.”

Your thoughts on the Maverick Hybrid, readers? Would you like to see this land on our shores?

