First batch of China-made Mustang Mach-E units makes its way to customers

The buying power of the Chinese market just can’t be denied. Need proof? Even the Mustang—a shining beacon of American motoring in its purest form—is now made in the People’s Republic.

Ford has announced that the first batch of Chinese-built Mustang Mach-Es is being delivered to clients. Pictured here is one of the new owners of the EV, Jin Zhang, who says he’ll be using the ride as a family car.

Pre-orders in China for Ford’s electric muscle car opened in April 2021. Over there, the vehicle starts at 265,000 Chinese yuan (around P2.1 million). There’s also an extended-range version capable of running up to 600km going for 309,900 yuan (P2.48 million). And the cost climbs all the way up to 379,900 yuan (just over P3 million) if you opt for the top-of-the-line GT First Edition.

The Mustang Mach-E is currently spearheading the efforts of Ford’s new Chinese battery electric vehicle (BEV) division to break through into the market. The model is now available at any of the American brand’s 25 dedicated BEV dealerships in the country.

Frankly, we’re missing out. Thankfully, the OG Mustang is still available in the Philippines, so we aren’t really complaining. When do you reckon we’ll get a taste of Ford’s gnarly new EV?

