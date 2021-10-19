The Ford Mustang Stealth Edition is a darker take on the iconic American car

No car company is immune to the temptation of darkening its rides. The latest brand to release a blacked-out version of a popular nameplate is Ford, with the launch of the first-ever Mustang Stealth Edition.

As the name implies, this is a stealthier take on the long-running car. It’s powered by the same 310hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost found in lower-spec Mustang units, so no changes in performance here.

The Stealth Edition instead focuses on aesthetics. It gets blacked-out 19-inch aluminum wheels, black pony badging, a rear wing, black side mirror housings, and new taillights. The interior, meanwhile, receives matte and gloss black badging and light-up door sills.

You can get this release in four colors: Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter, and Shadow Black. For the sake of sticking true to the theme, we suggest opting for either of the last two choices.

“The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once,” Mustang brand marketing manager Jim Owens said in a statement. “Naturally, the package needed the right name. Stealth Edition says it all.”

Ford has also decided to make its GT Performance Package available for the model’s California variant. The move brings a rear wing to the fastback, as well as special badging, ‘GT’ floor mats, and an instrument panel with a hex aluminum finish. The option also equips California units with new Brembo brake calipers and performance-oriented suspension upgrades.

There are very few ways to give a vehicle of the Mustang’s stature a little extra attitude, and going dark is one of them. Do you prefer performance cars with popping colors, or brooding vibes like this?

