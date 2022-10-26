This is your first official look at the all-new Honda Accord

Chances are you’ve already noticed that the Accord is no longer listed on the Honda Cars Philippines website. No fuss was made about the brand’s local lineup change, but we’re really hoping this isn’t a permanent exit. Especially now that we’ve caught a glimpse of the next-generation version.

The Japanese carmaker has released a set of teaser images for the all-new Honda Accord, and it’s looking good.

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Granted, we haven’t seen much of the full-size sedan yet. No images of the vehicle in its entirety, just some shots of its face and tail draped in shadows and another of its floating touchscreen infotainment system.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This three-year-old kid rides big bikes better than most of us

What you’re looking at might be the next-gen Toyota Innova

The front end of the vehicle features aggressive swept-back headlights with attractive daytime running units. These flank and blend very nicely with the sedan’s hexagonal grille design and its attractive triangular pattern. At the rear, meanwhile, you’ll find a pair of elongated taillights separated by a nice clean Honda logo.

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

As for the touchscreen, it’s been confirmed that it measures 12.3 inches. That’s Honda’s largest central display in a vehicle. Ever. It also looks like drivers will be faced with a nice digital instrument cluster.

The 2023 Honda Accord will be revealed in full next month. Are you crossing your fingers that it makes an appearance locally as well?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.