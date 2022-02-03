The Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle is a tiny ride built for construction sites

Honda, like many Japanese carmakers familiar with the constraints of building cars for streets tighter than a unicycle’s turning radius, is no stranger to making bite-sized vehicles. The company is a prime example of how size doesn’t always matter when it comes to automobiles—as long as you design them to look all cute and quirky.

Say hello to the Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle. Displayed at the 2022 World of Concrete construction trade fair in Las Vegas, this is an ultra-compact ride that can go big when it comes to capability. Watch:



Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle

Honda says you can fit the vehicle with different attachments depending on what tasks you plan on using it for. Each unit weighs 721kg and boasts a maximum load capacity of 399kg, and measures 2,900mm in length. These specs should be good enough for carrying both construction workers and bags of cement.

More impressively, the Autonomous Work Vehicle does not require a driver to function. It’s built to be autonomous (obviously), using GPS positioning and obstacle-detecting radars and sensors to move about. It also has a turning radius of just 3,900mm, which is pretty tight and ideal for more claustrophobic work settings, and has 45km of range while carrying a full load.

It’s still under development, with Honda saying it will continue to work on the vehicle in the US. We definitely hope, though, that the company is able to retain this vehicle’s lovable appearance. Are you a fan of the look, too?

