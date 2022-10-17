It’s official: 2023 Honda BR-V launch set for November 21

If you visited the (fairly) recent Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), then there’s a good chance you saw the second-gen Honda BR-V in the metal. That was a preview of the all-new MPV-Crossover, and many have been asking, when it will be launched.



PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

We finally have an answer for that as Honda has set November 21 as the official launch date for the redesigned BR-V. Not only that, you can now place a reservation for it too. With that, it’ll be about a month to go before you see it in showrooms nationwide.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

It’s perfect timing for the all-new BR-V's launch too since all of its competitors have either been given an update or totally re-engineered. Just look at the Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander, for instance. Heck, the 2023 BR-V also has the Hyundai Stargazer to contend with, as well as the Nissan Livina. The MPV market is now more competitive than ever.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The 2023 BR-V is larger than before. Along with that, Honda raised the body to give it more ground clearance, a must in this segment. Honda says they’ve given it a ‘more SUV-like' appearance and, judging by what we saw at PIMS, it’s not just marketing fluff. Of course, you shouldn’t expect all-wheel drive from this. After all, its competitors are all two-wheel drive.

PHOTO BY Honda

There are no equipment or engine specifications just yet, but Honda did mention a few highlights. There are four variants available, namely the S MT, S CVT, V CVT, and VX CVT. And yes, you read that right, the BR-V is getting a manual for the first time in the Philippines. Of course, it still has seven seats, but the driver’s side (finally) has a height adjuster. Oh joy.





PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

As for the engine, Honda says it uses a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC lump. And while horsepower and torque figures aren’t mentioned yet, we can expect it to have similar numbers to the City Sedan, City Hatch, and HR-V S. That means we’re looking at about 119hp and 145Nm of torque. If so, the BR-V will keep its crown as the most powerful in its class.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Should the specs be similar to the display model at PIMS, we could expect the BR-V to have stability control, cruise control, and for higher-spec models, Honda Sensing and the LaneWatch camera. There are no prices just yet, so we’ll have to wait for the launch date for that.

