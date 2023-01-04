Honda implements price bumps for the Brio, City, Civic, HR-V, and CR-V

Planning to buy a Honda soon? Well, this news is going to sting—particularly if you’ve already made your mind up on driving home a brand-new HR-V.

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has made some significant changes to its local price list, with some units now selling for almost P140,000 higher.

The affected models are the Brio, City, Civic, HR-V, and CR-V. The HR-V in particular is going to be a tough pill to swallow, as its base S CVT variant jumped from P1,250,000 to a whopping P1,389,000.

Elsewhere, though, the jump in cost looks much more reasonable. Honda Brios now cost P30,000 more, while the City and Civic increased by P15,000. You can check out the changes to HCPI’s local pricing below:

Honda Brio

Honda Brio 1.2 S MT - P650,000 to P680,000 Honda Brio 1.2 V CVT - P742,000 to P772,000 Honda Brio 1.2 RS CVT - P798,000 to P828,000 Honda Brio 1.2 RS CVT Black Top - P808,000 to P838,000

Honda City

Honda City 1.5 S CVT - P938,000 to P953,000 Honda City 1.5 V CVT - P1,018,000 to P1,033,000 Honda City 1.5 RS CVT - P1,078,000 to P1,093,000 Honda City Hatchback 1.5 RS CVT - P1,138,000 to P1,153,000

Honda Civic

Honda Civic 1.5 V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing - P1,568,000 to P1,583,000 Honda Civic 1.5 RS Turbo CVT Honda Sensing - P1,760,000 to P1,775,000

Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V S CVT - P1,250,000 to P1,389,000 Honda HR-V V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing - P1,598,000 to P1,649,000

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V 2.0 S CVT - P1,753,000 to P1,763,000 Honda CR-V S DSL 9AT Honda Sensing - P1,993,000 to P2,030,000 Honda CR-V DSL 9AT AWD Honda Sensing - P2,253,000 to P2,290,000

A moment of silence for buyers who weren’t able to pull the trigger on a brand-new HR-V in time. Are you one of them?

