The current-generation Honda Jazz has undergone a refresh

Want a Honda Jazz in the Philippines? Since the hatchback has already been discontinued locally, your best shot at owning one now is our country’s secondhand market. The model continues to live its best life over in Japan, though, where it has just been refreshed.

Heading into 2023, Jazz (or Fit, rather) units will feature an altered face with a more minimalist appearance. The lower fascia features more black plastic now and a simpler overall design, while the small grille eats less into the vehicle’s headlights. The wheels have been given a makeover as well, and now feature a more modest five-spoke design.

Oh, and remember the Honda Jazz Crosstar? It still looks more rugged than the rest of the vehicle’s lineup, but the grille now features a honeycomb design and the lower fascia gets some nice contrasting trim.

PHOTO BY Honda

The new bumper layout is definitely cleaner, but we can imagine that some of you may find it a little bland compared to the previous one. If that’s the case, there’s always the new Honda Jazz RS. You can read more about this spiced-up hatchback here.

Other improvements? There’s a 14hp improvement in the total system output of e:HEV Honda Jazz units, supposedly providing the hatchback with smoother and improved acceleration. Reversing and blind spot assist now come as standard across the range, too.

Is anyone else here missing the Honda Jazz? Let us know your thoughts on the current generation’s first refresh in the comments.

Image of the Honda Jazz 2023

PHOTO BY Honda

