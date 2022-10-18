The Avenger has arrived to push Jeep into the electric era

Say hello to “the new entry point” in the Jeep range. Nope, the all-electric Avenger isn’t chasing the premium SUV dollar that so many other manufacturers have gone after: at just over 4,000mm long, this thing’s smaller than the already-quite-dinky Renegade.

Unveiled today at the Paris Motor Show, a single motor sends 154hp and 260Nm to the front wheels, and beneath the seats you’ll find a 54kWh battery good for 400km of range. However, Jeep is keen for you to know this’ll rise to 499km if you stick to urban driving.

Quite why you’d do this is perplexing, especially given that Normal, Eco and Sport driving modes are joined by, er, Snow, Mud and Sand. Jeep boasts ‘outstanding’ off-roading ingredients too, with ground clearance of 200mm and approach, breakover and departure angles amounting to 20, 20, and 32 degrees respectively.

This is also the first front-driven Jeep with the firm’s Selec-Terrain system and hill descent control included as standard; not the kind of things you typically need for a box junction. Riding on 18-inch alloys (the tires themselves are 690mm wide), there are plenty of skid plates and ‘360-degree cladding’ to guard against bumps and scrapes.

Inside you’ll get a 10.25-inch touchscreen and leather seats with a massage function, although judging by the press release Jeep is more proud of the 34 liters of storage it’s crammed into the front. The class average is only 15 liters, it reckons…

“The new Jeep Avenger represents a key milestone for the brand as it is the first of a portfolio of all-new Jeep BEVs to be introduced in Europe,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “It offers Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market and at the Paris Motor Show, we are showcasing why it is a great all-electric Jeep brand alternative to current players in the B-SUV segment.”

All-electric follow-ons are coming in the shape of the Recon and Wagoneer S as well. How do you think this will do against the competition?

