Kia EV6 bags 2022 European Car of the Year award

Internal combustion purists, it’s time to sound the alarms: Another electric vehicle has nabbed a Car of the Year award.

This year’s European Car of the Year winner is the Kia EV6, which impressed judges with a well-rounded package that focuses on efficiency and driving dynamics.

The EV6 took home this year’s crown with a total of 279 points and 12 top votes. It narrowly edged a handful of other EV offerings, including the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric (265 points) and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (261 points). Rounding out this year’s top five are the Peugeot 308 (191 points), the Skoda Enyaq iV (185 points), and the Ford Mustang Mach-E (150 points).

PHOTO BY Kia

“It's a nice surprise to see the Kia EV6 receive this award. It was about time that the brand and the group were rewarded, as they have worked so hard on this car. Kia’s pace of progress is really impressive,” Car of the Year Jury president Frank Janssen said following the vehicle’s win.

All right, maybe the EV6’s win isn’t that big of a surprise. Besides sporting an incredibly eye-catching design, the crossover can come equipped with a 77.4kWh battery pack capable of running up to 482km. Its fast-charging capability also lets it juice up from 10% to 80% in a measly 18 minutes. And it isn’t lacking in oomph, either, with the GT variant able to put out up to 576hp.

If this isn’t a sign that the world is moving away from fossil fuels, we don’t know what is. Do you think we’ll ever see another European Car of the Year winner that runs on a traditional internal combustion engine?

