Here’s a proper look at JAOS’ Tokyo Auto Salon LC300

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, even in its stock form, is already one of the toughest-looking vehicles in its segment. That said, making the SUV look even burlier without making it borderline absurd is a tall order.

Thankfully, it looks like the JAOS Corporation has nailed a fine balance between its own aftermarket sensibilities and the model’s standard appearance. The company has finally provided the world with a full look at the LC300 it’s bringing to this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS), and we’re digging the finished product.

PHOTO BY JAOS Corporation

Not too much has been done to mess with the vehicle’s overall design. A handful of JAOS accessories, however, add to this LC300’s rugged overall demeanor.

Continue reading below ↓

Included in this thing’s list of add-ons are JAOS bumper guards, Type-X fender accents, door handle protectors, and a JAOS rear bumper. It also features a lifted suspension setup and aftermarket exhaust courtesy of BattleZ, roof-mounted lights, as well as 20-inch JAOS Tribe Cross wheels finished in Matte Gun Metallic wrapped in Toyo Open Country tires.

PHOTO BY JAOS Corporation

Frankly, the approach here is similar to the one the JAOS Corporation took with the Lexus LX it’s fielding at TAS 2022. If you want to see this thing in the metal, you can do so at Makuhari Messe Even Hall until January 16.

So, where does this version rank among the rest of the aftermarket-clad LC300 builds we’ve seen since the SUV came out? Chime in.

PHOTO BY JAOS Corporation

