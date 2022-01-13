Lexus is bringing a beefy JAOS-modded LX to the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

Well, here’s a neat little breath of fresh air from all the kei cars and electric vehicles making their way to the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS).

Lexus has teamed up with the JAOS Corporation to showcase a burly, off-road-centric LX at this year’s show. Essentially, this is the Japanese luxury brand’s way of reminding everyone that luxury and go-anywhere aftermarket parts can mix.

So, what’s been done to the SUV, then? To keep the story short, JAOS and Lexus have made prominent use of carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) for this LX’s exterior. The front and rear skid plates are made of the stuff, as are the fender extensions.

Aftermarket mudguards and door handle protectors have been slapped on, and the vehicle also runs on JAOS Tribe Cross 20-inch wheels in Titanium Gold wrapped in Toyo all-terrain tires. Oh, and we’re also digging the stealthy matte black grille.

The end result is an off-road-capable luxury SUV that sports a look that can cater to even the most upscale tastes. No word on any changes to performance, so this likely packs the same3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine that powers standard LX units.

You can catch this beast on display at the 2022 TAS JAOS booth from January 14 to 16. Planning to drop by this year?

