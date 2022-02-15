Car News

Lexus reveals more photos of the LFA’s spiritual successor

This electric supercar is set to be launched by 2030
by Vijay Pattni | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Lexus
Lexus has revealed a few more pictures of the electric car that’ll ‘revive’ the spirit of the V10-engined LFA. There’s no name just yet, but there will be before it arrives in 2030.

It’s just one of a slew of next-generation battery-electric cars Lexus is planning on building by the start of the next decade, though this one’s special because it’s an electric car that Lexus promises will be great to drive.

The as-yet-unnamed electric supercar will get solid-state batteries that’ll allow for a cruising range of over 700km (430 miles), and a 0-100kph time “in the low two-second range.” Good, solid numbers.

Lexus says it’ll feature a “unique driving experience founded on linear vehicle responses that are constantly faithful to the driver’s intentions, with seamless connection of deceleration, steering, and acceleration at all times.” Sounds good.

Looks good, too, with Lexus telling us this car “symbolizes the future of the brand.” A future where the spirit of the LFA lives on…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

