Liberty Walk is turning the LC300 into a carbon-hooded SUV with massive wheels and fenders

“Sitting a bit too high off the ground to be a Liberty Walk, isn’t it?”

Yeah, yeah—very funny. Anyway, this carbon-hooded thing with oversized fenders? It isn’t real yet. This is what the boys over at Liberty Walk plan to turn the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser into, and we can’t wait to see the results outside of these renders.

So, what’s new? The full package equips the LC300 with new exhaust tips and a spoiler out back, wide-body fenders, and a new mesh-type front grille to go along with all the rugged plastic bits. If you’re really looking to splurge, Liberty Walk will slap on new wheels and a carbon-fiber hood for you as well.

PHOTO BY Liberty Walk

No changes to performance here, by the way, so there are only two engines to choose from: The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 409hp and 650Nm of torque, or a 3.3-liter twin-turbodiesel capable of 305hp and 700Nm.

As for pricing, Liberty Walk will let you mix and match the parts you want on your LC300. If want to go all-in on this look, though, be prepared to shell out $19,580 (a little over P980,000).

Liberty Walk says its new kit for the LC300 will be available come January 2022. Are you down with this kind of aftermarket aesthetic? Let us know what you think of the look in the comments.

