Want your fifth-gen Range Rover to stand out? Manhart has some ideas...

Not for the faint of heart
by Greg Potts | 20 hours ago
Manhart Vogue RV650 exterior, Range Rover
PHOTO: Manhart

Got your new fifth-generation Range Rover on order and wondering how to personalize it once it arrives? German tuner Manhart has some thoughts—this is the Manhart Vogue RV 650.

Enough gold for you? Manhart says that it’ll paint your Range Rover in its ‘signature black exterior look,’ which it then combines with many gold stripes and giant gold wheels.

Manhart Vogue RV650 exterior, Range Rover

Manhart Vogue RV650 interior, Range Rover

The interior will get the same treatment, with all the standard chrome bits replaced with melted-down mayoral chains and the seats retrimmed in leather, alcantara, or both depending on customer preference.

Manhart also says that it’ll up the BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8’s power from 530hp to 650hp, and there’ll be a ‘chassis upgrade’ option to ‘improve stability,’ which sounds broadly sensible.

Manhart Vogue RV650 interior, Range Rover

Manhart Vogue RV650 interior, Range Rover

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: Manhart

