Want your fifth-gen Range Rover to stand out? Manhart has some ideas...

Got your new fifth-generation Range Rover on order and wondering how to personalize it once it arrives? German tuner Manhart has some thoughts—this is the Manhart Vogue RV 650.

Enough gold for you? Manhart says that it’ll paint your Range Rover in its ‘signature black exterior look,’ which it then combines with many gold stripes and giant gold wheels.

PHOTO BY Manhart

PHOTO BY Manhart

The interior will get the same treatment, with all the standard chrome bits replaced with melted-down mayoral chains and the seats retrimmed in leather, alcantara, or both depending on customer preference.

Manhart also says that it’ll up the BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8’s power from 530hp to 650hp, and there’ll be a ‘chassis upgrade’ option to ‘improve stability,’ which sounds broadly sensible.

PHOTO BY Manhart

PHOTO BY Manhart

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

