Mazda’s little Super Taikyu racer runs on biodiesel

Mazda has revealed a new racing car it intends to field in the upcoming Super Taikyu Series in Japan. It’s an endurance event, and the angle here is the fuel: the Mazda 2 Bio Concept runs on biodiesel.

Not just any old biodiesel, but “next-generation” biodiesel, said to be 100% bio-derived. It’ll be pumped into the 2’s Skyactive-D diesel unit that first debuted in November last year; that car used a 100% bio-based fuel made from microalgae fats and used cooking oil. No, you suddenly want chips.

It’s part of Mazda’s strategy that “takes into account all available solutions to reach climate neutrality and to suit individual mobility needs.” Alongside its hybrid, diesel, EV, and PHEV development, Mazda also wants to promote renewable fuels.

The Bio Concept will be fielded alongside a rather more conventional racer—an MX-5 with a Skyactiv-G gasoline engine.

PHOTO BY Mazda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

