This single-seat Mazda MX-5 might be one of the roadster’s purest forms yet

The Mazda MX-5 is arguably the most beloved driver’s car in the market. But with its ultra-compact form factor, two-seater format, and almost nonexistent cargo space, it’s hardly the most logical choice available

That said, there are ways to make this roadster even less practical. Just look at what Gorgona Cars has done here with the Miata NM Concept—an even barer version of the iconic Mazda with just one seat and no windshield. The bright side is that by stripping the model down to an even more basic form, the vehicle is able to push its chassis to its absolute limit.

PHOTO BY Gorgona Cars

The NM Concept weighs a paltry 830kg and comes equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine sourced from an ND with 184hp, with shifting managed via a six-speed manual transmission. No windshield and passenger seat? The move has allowed for improved aerodynamics.

The roadster’s frame has also been upgraded to be as stiff as that of more modern offerings, such that Gorgona Cars says this NA “boasts the mechanics of the latest-generation MX-5.”

PHOTO BY Gorgona Cars

And that look—that oh-so-beautiful exterior devoid of anything that may hamper the vehicle’s drivability. Stunning. Just don’t get caught out in the rain. Could the MX-5 look any purer? You tell us in the comments section.

More images of the Mazda MX-5 NM Concept:

PHOTO BY Gorgona Cars

PHOTO BY Gorgona Cars

PHOTO BY Gorgona Cars

PHOTO BY Gorgona Cars

