Would you watch a tennis match with a Mercedes-Benz dangling overhead?

Mercedes-Benz is taking to the sky to promote the new EQS during the MercedesCup. Instead of hiring a blimp or setting up a drone show, however, the German carmaker is suspending the electric sedan hundreds of feet in the air above hundreds of spectators watching the annual tennis match live.

German tennis ace Alexander Zverev and Italy’s Jannik Sinner will be competing in this year’s tournament, as well as Jan Lennard Struff (Germany’s second-ranked player), and Canadians Canadians Denis Shapovalov, Milos Raonic, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The event will run from June 7 to 13.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The matches should be entertaining, though something tells us more than a few eyes will be fixed squarely on the EV dangling overhead. We reckon a sedan hanging in the air won’t do the players any favors in terms of focusing on the match, either.

But hey at least the competitors are actually playing for the car, which will go to this year’s first-place winner. Whoever comes out on top is in for quite the car, too: Luxury interior, 770km of range, and a rear-mounted e-motor with 329hp.

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

“As the title sponsor of the MercedesCup, we are very pleased that the tournament can take place after the interruption last year,” Britta Seeger, a Mercedes-Benz board member, said in a statement.

“The MercedesCup is the first stop of the grass court season, and the outstanding field of participants speaks for itself. I am excited to see which player will triumph and take home the new EQS,” she added.

Well, that’s one way to make sure your marketing gets noticed. How would you feel if you were watching this event in person?

PHOTO BY Mercedes-Benz

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.