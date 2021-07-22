Modellista gives the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 more attitude via a new aero kit

As with most new releases, you don’t need to wait long for someone to come up with visual enhancements or aftermarket packages after a reveal. This one by Modellista for the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser comes less than two months following the SUV’s full debut—a viable option for anyone who thought the LC300’s stock appearance was a tad too plain.

Now, the all-new Land Cruiser’s standard look already made abundant use of rugged black plastic. If, however, you’re of the mindset it could use some more, well, you’re going to like the look Modellista has gone for here.

The Modellista front bumper adds a few more dark elements to the SUV’s face. And frankly, it nicely accentuates the squarish proportions, too, which might appeal to those who expected a more stylish appearance from the LC300. The rear bumper spoiler adds the same visual flair, too.

You also have the option of slapping new Modellista 21-inch alloys in either matte black or with flashy silver elements as well. The stock wheels looked fine as is, but if you’re looking to stand out a bit more, again, you have options.

And that’s really all there is to it. Again, this is all purely visual, so messing with either the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 gasoline or 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 diesel is all entirely up to you.

This is relatively tame when you consider what Modellista has done with a handful of other Toyotas, but we are just entering this thing’s life cycle. We fully expect wilder takes to come out as the SUV settles in. What do you think of this look?

