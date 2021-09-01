Had enough of GR parts on the Toyota Fortuner? Check out Modellista’s bodykit instead

It’s been GR Sport this and GR Sport that for the Toyota Fortuner these past few weeks. The carmaker has also been launching Gazoo Racing models for the rest of the lineup in various markets across the region, and we reckon some of you may already be getting tired of them.

So if you’ve really had it with those GR parts but are still looking for ways to jazz up the Fortuner, maybe this will do the trick instead. This is Modellista’s new bodykit that’s just been launched in Thailand. It’s not subtle by any means, but at least it doesn’t have those two letters we’ve been seeing a lot of recently.

PHOTO BY Modellista

The kit includes a new front spoiler and a grille garnish for added style. There’s a new Modellista hood emblem as well. For black Fortuner models, the emblem features a metallic finish.

PHOTO BY Modellista

PHOTO BY Modellista

This Fortuner also gets Modellista stripes on the side, new 18-inch alloy wheels underneath, and a spoiler out back. A Modellista badge has also been plastered on the liftgate.

PHOTO BY Modellista

PHOTO BY Modellista

The photos only show Modellista’s kit fitted on non-LTD variants, so we can probably assume top-spec Fortuners can’t be spec’d with these bits. That just means if you’re sticking to lower variants, you’d have to choose between this one and Indonesia’s Fortuner GR Sport. Which one would you get?

