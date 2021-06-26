Nissan pays tribute to a legendary Z by designing a radical Juke

This is the Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept, and the petition to turn it from render to reality starts here.

What a fantastic-looking thing this is. Turns out the Juke suits knobbly tires, lightbars, and spotlights—although then again, what car doesn’t?

The renders have been knocked up by Nissan to commemorate 50 years since the glorious 240Z took victory in the East Africa Rally, and they’ve been released to coincide with the first day of Safari Rally Kenya, which is back on the World Rally Championship calendar after 19 years away. Wonderful stuff.

The Rally Tribute Concept gets an almost exact replica of the 240Z’s livery, as well as chunky wheel arches and two spare wheels poking out of the non-existent rear window. Nissan also says it’d get a hybrid powertrain (if it were real), which is slightly disappointing when you realize the 240Z that Edgar Herrmann drove back in 1971 deployed a 2.4-liter straight-six that sent its power to the rear wheels alone.

Still, we wouldn’t be complaining if Nissan decided to build one or two real-life examples of the Juke Rally Tribute. It does have previous with madcap Jukes, of course, having built a number of GT-R-engined crossovers in the past few decades.

Let’s make this happen, folks.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

