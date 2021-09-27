This is what a Nissan pickup looks like covered in off-road Nismo parts

The Nissan Navara is already one of the most capable-looking pickups in the market. Still, there’s always room for improvement in this department, and we think the brand could do well to introduce Nismo’s latest off-road parts to the Philippine market.

This right here is the 2021 Nissan Frontier draped in off-road accessories courtesy of the Japanese carmaker’s performance wing. First thought? “Damn, these upgrades would be awesome slapped onto our market’s Navara.”

Included in this Nissan Nismo accessory lineup are auxiliary lights with 3,060 lumens and waterproof aluminum housings, and an off-road performance exhaust with a polished stainless-steel finish and laser-etched Nismo logo.

Even cooler is that this package essentially turns Nissan trucks into proper overlanding vehicles. It includes an overlanding rack with a modular design built from durable powder-coated steel, as well as a neat roof-mounted tent that comes with a mattress and fits two individuals.

So far, the brand has only announced these upgrades for US-spec trucks and SUVs. It would be awesome, though, if Nissan can eventually bring these enhancements to overseas models like the Navara and the Terra. Expect more to be revealed when Nissan shows off the entire accessory package at this year’s Overland Expo West in Arizona.

Sure, most of these accessories don’t really do anything to add to performance. But they do add a little bit of utility. That, and part of the joys of owning a truck is getting to slap cool things onto them. Would you buy genuine Nismo parts for your Nissan off-roader, or do you prefer other aftermarket brands?

