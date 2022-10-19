The Nissan Urvan gets improved turbodiesel performance courtesy of Mitsubishi

It’s been a while since the local-spec Nissan Urvan received an update. This isn’t the case in Japan, however, where the model continues to get goodies well into its life cycle.

The latest upgrade the Nissan NV350 has received in its home market actually comes courtesy of fellow Alliance member Mitsubishi. It’s a relatively big one, too, as it provides the van with improved performance.

We’re talking about Mitsubishi’s 4N16 turbodiesel engine being injected into the Japanese NV350 lineup. The 2.4-liter mill churns out 130hp and up to 370Nm of torque. Nissan claims the new engine setup gives the 2023 NV350 improved acceleration, efficiency (up to 11.3km/L in mixed driving conditions with a 2WD drivetrain), and environmental compliance.

You can pair this engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual mode. Other available engine options in the Japanese market include a 2.0-liter gasoline with 127hp and 178Nm of torque and 2.5-liter gasoline with 145hp and 213Nm. For comparison’s sake, the local-spec Nissan Urvan packs a 2.5-liter turbodiesel with 127hp and 356Nm of torque.

It’s also worth mentioning that NV350 units in Japan started carrying a more premium exterior since the model received a refresh in October 2021. You can read more about this change here.

Sure would be neat if Nissan Philippines decides to give local-spec units these upgrades, agree? Are you waiting on them?

