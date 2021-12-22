These Nissan Urvan concepts will make you want to ditch your home for life on the road

Overlanding and van life stories have become commonplace here on the Top Gear Philippines website. Most of the time, though, our focus falls on vehicles that will require a second (or possibly third or fourth) mortgage to obtain. This is not the case with what you see here.

These two Urvans (referred to as the Caravan in its home market) are going to be part of Nissan’s lineup at next year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. While the concepts themselves are a little over the top, the Urvan is well on the attainable side of the segment. These may serve as a good source of inspiration for those of you considering living life on the road.

PHOTO BY Nissan

The first one is the Nissan Caravan Mountain Base Concept. It’s a more rugged take on the model that features a roof-mounted foldable solar panel for access to power wherever you go. Its interior also includes niceties like a convenient workstation, and even a fireplace to keep you toasty if needed.

Then we have the Nissan Caravan Myroom Concept. Instead of going burly with this, the Japanese carmaker has opted to focus on making this concept as cozy as possible. It comes equipped with a built-in couch, a stowable bed, and even a bookshelf and cupboards. You can even have a view if you keep the rear door open.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Other Nissan rides that will be making an appearance at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon include the Nissan Z GT500 race car, a yet-to-be-revealed retro Fairlady Z, the Nissan Kicks Columbia Edition, and some customized Note units.

So, are you digging these Nissan Urvan concepts? Let us know what you feel is missing from these rides in the comments.

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

PHOTO BY Nissan

