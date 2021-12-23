This is what Roush’s P340,000 R Series kit for the Ford Bronco gets you

The Ford Bronco in stock form is already quite a capable off-road toy. But as anyone who’s a fan of kicking up dirt and climbing rocks will tell you, there’s always room for a little extra capability.

This is exactly what Roush Performance is hoping to give Bronco owners with its new R Series kit for the SUV. It costs $6,750 (around P340,000), and for that, you get a handful of enhancements that benefit both the vehicle’s performance and to a lesser extent, its looks.

No changes to the engines here, so you’re still looking at either a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310hp and 542Nm or a 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost capable of 270hp and 420Nm. The package, however, adds a new air filtration system with a larger capacity and a Roush performance exhaust.

Also new is a set of 17-inch aftermarket off-road wheels you can have wrapped in either all-terrain or mud tires. If you still somehow end up stuck in the mud, Roush is also throwing in an off-road recovery kit that includes a flashlight, work gloves, and a recovery strap.

The cabin also gets a vault inside the center console for storing valuable items. Oh, and to keep things somewhat clean during off-road excursions, Roush is equipping the interior with a new heavy-duty floor liner set. On the aesthetic side, the package is comprised of decals and badging.

It’s subtle, but if all you’re after is a little extra off-road versatility, this should do the trick. Worth it? Let us know in the comments.

