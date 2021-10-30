We can’t be the only ones pining for this Type R-engined Honda Accord wagon...

We must sincerely apologize—when Fifteen52 and Mountune USA unveiled this fantastic JACCS-liveried, fifth-generation Honda Accord wagon that it had built in collaboration with Honda Performance Development (HPD) back in May, we completely missed the chance to show it to you. We’re very, very sorry.

Thankfully, Honda has decided to bring the finished project along to the upcoming SEMA show in Las Vegas. We mentioned this already in a separate story on the Japanese carmaker’s SEMA cars this year, but let’s take a better look.

Just fantastic, isn’t it? The iconic livery is of course inspired by the 1996 Japan Touring Car Championship title-winning Mooncraft Honda Accord, and the whole project was used to promote Fifteen52’s Super Touring line of wheels.

However, it was also a chance for HPD to promote its K20C1 crate engine package. For those not familiar with Honda engine codes, that’s the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the FK8 Civic Type R—it puts out 306hp and 400Nm of torque in US spec. So yes, this is a 1996 Accord wagon with a modern-day Type R engine. Very, very cool.

But that’s not all. Project 96 (as Fifteen52 and Mountune refer to it) is also fitted with Civic Type R brakes, Tein coilovers, adjustable suspension components, and a full roll cage.

We want one...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

