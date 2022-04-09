Think the Smart #1 can live up to its name in the small electric-crossover segment?

Smart has finally unveiled the first car of its new era, and—surprise surprise—it’s an all-electric crossover. It’s even called the #1. Has a rulebook ever been so closely followed? It’s also been reading the carmakers’ thesaurus with references to ‘shared experiences’ and ‘lifestyles.’

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

Anyway, time for some tech specs. The Smart #1 is described by its maker as a Mini Countryman-sized compact SUV—it’s just over 4.2 meters long and those wheels are 19-inch units. At launch, there’s a single powertrain option, with a 268hp electric motor driving the rear wheels and being fed by a 66kWh battery. Range is around 418-440km on the WLTP cycle, and the car will accept a 150kW DC fast-charge for a 10-80% top-up in less than 30 minutes.

The interior clearly borrows from the Mercedes parts bin (although it’s worth remembering that Geely is also involved in the venture), but there’s a smart-looking minimalist design, a large 12.8-inch central infotainment screen, and a neat 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

PHOTO BY Smart

Smart also says that the #1 will get “a range of driver assistant systems” and there’ll be an “intelligent companion” which uses AI-based voice control to perform a load of functions for the driver.

Design-wise, there’s plenty of glass and that floating roof is pretty cool in our eyes, but is anyone else seeing grumpy faces from both the front and rear lights?

More photos of the Smart #1:

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

PHOTO BY Smart

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

