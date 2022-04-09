Car News

Think the Smart #1 can live up to its name in the small electric-crossover segment?

It’s the size of a Mini Countryman and claims up to 440km of range
by Greg Potts | 2 hours ago
Exterior of the Smart #1 electric crossover
PHOTO: Smart

Smart has finally unveiled the first car of its new era, and—surprise surprise—it’s an all-electric crossover. It’s even called the #1. Has a rulebook ever been so closely followed? It’s also been reading the carmakers’ thesaurus with references to ‘shared experiences’ and ‘lifestyles.’

Exterior of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Exterior of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Anyway, time for some tech specs. The Smart #1 is described by its maker as a Mini Countryman-sized compact SUV—it’s just over 4.2 meters long and those wheels are 19-inch units. At launch, there’s a single powertrain option, with a 268hp electric motor driving the rear wheels and being fed by a 66kWh battery. Range is around 418-440km on the WLTP cycle, and the car will accept a 150kW DC fast-charge for a 10-80% top-up in less than 30 minutes.

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:
Unified Grand Central Station: How other train lines will connect to the Metro Manila Subway
MIAS 2022: Nissan Navara Calibre-X launched in PH with P1.526-M price tag

The interior clearly borrows from the Mercedes parts bin (although it’s worth remembering that Geely is also involved in the venture), but there’s a smart-looking minimalist design, a large 12.8-inch central infotainment screen, and a neat 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Smart also says that the #1 will get “a range of driver assistant systems” and there’ll be an “intelligent companion” which uses AI-based voice control to perform a load of functions for the driver.

Design-wise, there’s plenty of glass and that floating roof is pretty cool in our eyes, but is anyone else seeing grumpy faces from both the front and rear lights?

More photos of the Smart #1:

Exterior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Exterior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Exterior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Interior detail of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Cargo area of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

Exterior of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Exterior of the Smart #1 electric crossover

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
This is the back end of DeLorean’s future electric sports car
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Smart

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱