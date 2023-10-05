Aside from the next-gen Swift, Suzuki will showcase these cars at the Japan Mobility Show

We already told you that the next-gen Suzuki Swift will be making its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show later this month. But with the Tokyo event being a massive showcase of transport and mobility solutions, brand’s don’t stop at one major reveal—and in Suzuki’s case, it’s premiering a number of interesting concepts at the event, too.

Check them out below.

1) Suzuki eWX Concept

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Suzuki says the theme for its booth at the show will be ‘Answers for Excitement Throughout the World,’ and this eWX electric kei car concept has certainly got us excited.

With a range of 230km, it apparently “expresses a buddy-like presence that supports people’s daily lives.” What a cutie!

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Atoy Llave has turned the Toyota Lite Ace into a legit minivan

An electric city car with scissor doors? Say hello to the Nissan Hyper Urban concept

2) Suzuki eVX Concept

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The eVX is set to be Suzuki’s first ‘global strategic EV.’ We know it’ll be an SUV and that it’ll have four-wheel drive and a projected range of around 500km. We’re also told that both the exterior and interior design have changed since we first caught a glimpse of it back in January.

The Japan Mobility Show runs from 26 October to 5 November, so hopefully we’ll be afforded a look at the interior then.

3) Suzuki e Every Concept

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Another concept that’s very much geared toward the Japanese market, the e EVERY is a little electric van that gets 200km of range for bopping about the city. It’s been jointly developed by Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota.

4) Suzuki Spacia Concept

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Oh yes! Suzuki refers to this thing as the Spacia Concept, but it very much looks like a production-ready car. Besides, the current-gen Spacia kei car was introduced way back in 2017 and is likely on its way out soon.

Anyway, we want one.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.