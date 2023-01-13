The all-electric eVX Concept is the future of Suzuki’s SUVs

Are you a fan of the Suzuki Jimny (which, by the way, now has a five-door version)? Well, enjoy it while it lasts—because the brand’s future SUVs might look significantly different.

This is the all-electric Suzuki eVX Concept. Unveiled at India’s Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, the vehicle has its sights set on carrying the brand’s 4x4 identity into the era of electric SUVs.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO issues show-cause order against owner, drivers of SUV in Mandaluyong City incident

Before you bring your car to a ‘talyer’ for repairs, make sure the shop has parking

Not too much has been revealed about the vehicle, but the brand has already declared it intends to launch a production version of its “first global strategic EV” sometime in 2025.

The SUV draws power from a 60kWh battery that’s good for up to 550km of range by Indian driving standards. Size-wise, the eVX measures 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The Japanese carmaker says the eVX’s design is meant to make the vehicle “instantly recognizable as a Suzuki SUV.” Frankly, though? The direction isn’t immediately apparent as the brand’s more popular offerings are known for either a retro or quirky appearance. The compact form factor is, however, on point. And we’re also fans of the thing’s aggressive face and beefy stance.

So, 2025 then. What do you think the production version will look like? Will it retain this aesthetic or look more like a traditional Suzuki product?

More photos of the Suzuki eVX Concept

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Suzuki

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓