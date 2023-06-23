Suzuki PH has discontinued the non-hybrid Ertiga for quite some time already

It’s been several months since Suzuki launched the Ertiga Hybrid in the country. In fact, it was one of the first cars to be launched in 2023. So, why are we revisiting this model, you ask?

As it turns out, the Ertiga Hybrid is the only version of the MPV you can get in the Philippines. The non-hybrid model has since been discontinued as the model transitioned to a full hybrid range. That said, did you even notice the lineup change? Unless you work for Suzuki, probably not.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Take note of these road closures for Araw ng Maynila 2023 on June 24

Save the date: Three variants of the Chevrolet Trax will be launched on July 4th in PH

PHOTO BY Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That means the Ertiga is the only model to offer hybrid power across its entire variant range in its class. Granted, it’s a mild-hybrid, but none of its competitors offer the same arrangement. That also means the Ertiga is the least expensive electrified model in the country with prices starting at P954,000. That gets you the entry-level model, the GA MT, and if you want the most affordable one with an automatic, you’ll have to go for the GL AT that goes for P1,103,000.

With that, does this mean Suzuki Philippines will expand its mild-hybrid and electrified lineup? If we take a look at Suzuki’s activities abroad, it appears to be the case. Most recently, Suzuki announced the launch date for the Invicto, the company’s rebadged version of the Toyota Zenix. It is yet to be known if the hybrid version will be offered, but we wouldn’t be too surprised if it did.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Suzuki

But more relatable to the Philippine market is the debut of the XL7 Hybrid in Indonesia. Like the Ertiga, the updated XL7 uses a mild-hybrid system. The mechanicals are mostly the same as the Ertiga, from its 1.5-liter engine to the option of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In Indonesia, it is still being sold alongside the non-hybrid version, but it’s certain that the mild-hybrid will eventually replace it down the line. As for the Philippines, it’s still unknown if the facelifted XL7 will be offered here, but you can bet Suzuki will be keen to offer more electrified models in the country.