Halt! TechArt has turned a Porsche 911 Targa into a police car

The more unexpected and inappropriate the police car, the better. That’s our general rule for the world’s cop cars here at Top Gear.

PHOTO BY TechArt

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The German initiative ‘Tune it! Safe!’ provides some great content along those lines, with the latest being a modified 992-generation Porsche 911 Targa courtesy of the rather bonkers folk at TechArt. Just looks mega with that Polizei livery, doesn’t it?

The Targa gets a new (and surprisingly subtle) TechArt bodykit with the most obvious changes being the front lip and that teeny rear spoiler. It gets new suspension, too, that drops the car by a whole 40mm, while the turbine-style wheels are TechArt’s own ‘Formula V’ design.

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TechArt

All parts are type-approved and track-tested in order to comply with the ‘Tune it! Safe!’ program, and although there’s no confirmation, we’d like to think that TechArt has lobbed in its 992 ECU remap for an extra 60hp.

Thoughts on a lit-up Targa, Internet? And what’s your favorite police supercar?

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TechArt

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TechArt

PHOTO BY TechArt

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TechArt

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.