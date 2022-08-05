PH reservations for the all-new Toyota 86 begin on August 6

Late last month, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) gave the local motoring media a quick preview of the all-new Toyota 86. In case you missed it, the manufacturer announced that units of the sports car within our borders will get the same 2.4-liter gasoline engine as other markets. Its powertrain will also be available with both an automatic and manual transmission.

Missing from last month’s media event, though, was news regarding when the vehicle would become available. Now, we finally have an idea.

TMP has bared that Philippine reservations for the 2023 Toyota 86 will begin on August 6. That’s this Saturday, in case you can’t be bothered to open your calendar.

As for an official launch? No word from the company regarding this just yet. Considering pre-orders are set to begin this weekend already? We reckon it’s safe to say we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Not willing to wait? Well, pulling the trigger on a brand-new Subaru BRZ, which is basically the Toyota 86’s twin brother, is always an option as well.

So, will you be calling your local Toyota dealership as soon as reservations open?

More photos of the Toyota 86 2023:

