Report: Toyota Century to replace Land Cruiser as brand’s top-of-the-line SUV

It appears another long-running nameplate is about to get upsized. Well, at least if this new report by Nikkei Asia turns out to be true.

According to the news outlet, the Toyota Century will soon be taking the Land Cruiser’s place as the Japanese brand’s top-of-the-line SUV.

The Century SUV is expected to launch sometime in August 2023 with a hybrid powertrain derived from the North American Highlander. The vehicle’s price tag is estimated to sit at least around ¥10 million (P4.16 million), with production supposedly taking place at Toyota’s Tahara Plant in Aichi prefecture.

Nikkei Asia is also reporting that a new minivan sporting a Lexus badge is on the way as well. Like the Century SUV, this offering is expected to sell for at least ¥10 million (P4.16 million). This one, however, is unlikely to overthrow the Lexus LM, which is currently one of the most popular offerings in its class over in China.

We have to admit: Seeing the Century as a luxury SUV instead of a classy sedan might take a bit of getting used to. Are you in favor of this move or would you like to see the model stay as it is? Chime in.

