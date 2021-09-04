The Toyota Corolla now exists in hybrid-powered van form

A few weeks ago, we said the Toyota Yaris Ecovan “may be the most sensible object ever built.” Well, good thing we kept it at ‘may,’ because Toyota has now blanked out the windows of something even more practical.

PHOTO BY Toyota

This is the Toyota Corolla Commercial, and on the small chance you need it explaining, it’s a Corolla Touring Sports wagon with seats scooped out and the floor flattened. And yes, with the windows blanked out and awaiting your company logo.

Continue reading below ↓

The even more attentive among you will already know that the Corolla is a hybrid-only affair these days in certain markets, too. At least until the Gazoo Racing folks get their hands on it in an attempt to rough up the Honda Civic Type R...

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

The Commercial version is based, somewhat unsurprisingly, on the lesser-powered of the Corolla’s two variants. Which means a 1.8-liter gasoline engine, a smidge of electric power (but not plug-in electric power), and fuel economy nearing 25km/L depending on how many dogs you’ve led into the back, and how indulgently they’ve been eating. Towing capacity is TBC but expected to be 750kg (braked).

Prices start at £22,134 (P1.53 million)—getting on for £4,000 (P276,410) cheaper than the entry-point Corolla wagon. Surely, this is the summit of Mount Sensible. Or do you think Toyota has yet more in its locker?

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.