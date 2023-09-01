A Toyota Corolla pickup isn't too far from reality, says report

The Toyota Corolla isn’t the first thing in mind when someone says pickup. Normally, the first product that comes to mind would be the Hilux, or if you’re in North America, the Tacoma or Tundra. But Toyota reckons there’s room for another pickup in its lineup.

That’s according to a report from Automotive News. However, you'll have to subscribe to see the full item, but here's how Car and Driver broke it down. The publications say that Toyota is seriously considering a Corolla, more specifically, a Corolla Cross-based compact pickup down the line. However, it seems more likely that it will use the underpinnings of the next-generation model since the current Corolla Cross is already three years old.

PHOTO BY Toyota Motor Thailand

Should the plan fall into place, it will be up against the likes of the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Since it will probably be based on the Corolla Cross, there is no full frame chassis like you get in the Hilux, Tacoma, or Tundra. If so, it could relegate the small pickup to light off-road duties, and the possible size suggests it won’t carry as much as its larger siblings.

PHOTO BY WIPO

The name is still a mystery at this point. However, a name that’s been floating around and suggested is ‘Stout’. A quick look at the World Intellectual Property Office database shows recent filings of the rumored name by Toyota. Stout was registered by company in Uruguay on March 13, 2023, and in Costa Rica on March 21, 2023. There is also a pending application in Brazil, dated March 16, 2023. Interestingly, there is also a trademark application for Hilux Stout in Brazil.

With that update, it is possible that the Corolla Cross-based pickup will be a global product. If so, that should give it an edge over Ford and Hyundai’s compact pickups. At the moment, the Maverick and Santa Cruz are only offered in North American markets.

Automotive News says that the Toyota Corolla-based pickup won’t be out until 2027. In that case, it’s still a long wait, but it will be interesting to see how this development pans out.