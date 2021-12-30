Toyota finally shows off the GR Corolla hatch in action

Frankly, how Toyota is treating the reveal of the GR Corolla hatch is becoming some kind of sadistic joke. The thing is, we love it—in a sad, desperate kind of way.

The Japanese car manufacturer has released yet another teaser for the upcoming hot hatch, this time opting to squeeze an Easter egg into some social-media content for the all-new 86. Blink and you’ll miss it:

Two Toyota 86 units chasing each other through some mountain roads, and then bam. The shape of the headlights makes it as clear as day. So, were you able to catch it?

The appearance of the GR Corolla hatch lasts for just a split-second. But at least this time we’re able to see it, albeit ever so briefly, in action. We’re also treated to yet another quick look at the vehicle’s Gazoo Racing camouflage. Sigh.

We hope this is the last teaser before a full unveiling. Frankly, if Toyota leaves us on the edge of our seats any longer, we’re eventually going to tip over. Are you still waiting for the reveal of the GR Corolla hatch like us, or has the constant stream of teasers and Easter eggs finally left a sour taste in your mouth? Chime in.

