The Toyota Hilux looks damn good wrapped in Modellista’s latest parts

Going the aftermarket route can be tricky business when it comes to improving your car’s looks. At the start, you’re looking to keep things classy—and the next thing you know you’re driving around in a smorgasbord of parts and accessories that’ll leave even you scratching your head.

If you own a current-generation Toyota Hilux and are looking to avoid this conundrum, may we suggest simply turning to Modellista for your aesthetic needs? The company has released a new set of aftermarket bits for the pickup, and the final product looks rather nice.

Exterior highlights include a sportier front bumper with an edgy overall appearance, intricate new 20-inch alloy wheels, a snazzier front grille design, and a sliding bed cover.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Size comparo: How big is the all-new Toyota Innova compared to the Geely Okavango?

The new Parklinks Bridge connecting Pasig City, Quezon City has been unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

All of these parts also work well with the vehicle’s rugged overall appearance and muscular black plastic cladding. Capping the look off is some subtle Modellista badging.

If you like what Modellista has done here, perhaps you’ll dig the treatment the company gave to the current-generation Toyota Fortuner as well. Alternatively, check out what Modellista has done with the Toyota Crown, too.

It’s classy and clean, and there’s little to nothing to complain about if you ask us. On a scale of one to 10 with 10 being the highest, how much are you liking this version of the 2022 Toyota Hilux? Let us know your answers in the comments.

Modellista shows off new Toyota Hilux parts