In South Africa, the Toyota Hilux comes packing 221hp and 550Nm of torque

For lifestyle owners, most pickup configurations are perfectly fine. For hardcore utilitarians, though? Every extra bit of oomph they can squeeze out of their truck’s engine matters.

Not that the local-spec Toyota Hilux’s maximum 201hp and 500Nm of torque is anything to scoff at—but we’re getting kind of jealous reading the model’s spec sheet over in South Africa.

In that market, buyers can treat themselves to a 2.8-liter turbodiesel GD6 engine with up to 221hp and a whopping 550Nm of torque. The latter figure comes between 1,600-2,800rpm and is a sizable 50Nm improvement over the most powerful configuration we get here in the Philippines. Surprisingly, that’s also better than anything being offered over in The Land Down Under.

The engine option is available in the pickup’s GR-S variant, which comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time 4WD. And yes, this is a double cab variant that seats up to five people.

Again, don’t get us wrong here. Our market’s Hilux is perfectly capable. But also, we’re envious.

We’ll get over it. It’s not like we have any deserts to conquer or anything, right? In what local situations do you figure that extra 50Nm of torque will come in handy? We’d love to hear your ideas in the comments section.

