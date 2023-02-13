Is Toyota cooking up a plus-sized Raize?

The Toyota Raize’s biggest draw is its size. SUV-ish styling combined with a city-friendly form factor and decent ride height? Consumers treated the package like a match made in heaven. But what if the Raize grew slightly bigger?

We ask this because Toyota trademarked ‘Raize Space’ over in Indonesia.

So, what could it be? To be honest, we’re not entirely sure yet. Details are practically nonexistent at this point—save for a trademarked filed and published in the WIPO IP Portal by the Toyota Motor Corporation.

The glass-half-full bunch of us are hoping this is an entirely new Raize variant. It could possibly be a larger version of the vehicle because of the ‘space’ designation.

Of course, this trademark could be for something much less exciting entirely. Maybe a new display area for Toyota’s mini SUV, or perhaps a new virtual showroom? We’ll be honest: If this is the case, it’s going to be a letdown.

Frankly, it could be anything. Let us know what you hope it turns out to be in the comments section.

