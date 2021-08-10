The Rush is the latest addition to Toyota’s growing list of GR Sport models

At this point, Toyota should just go ahead and make a GR Sport variant for every model in its lineup. You see, it’s the Rush’s turn to get the GR-S treatment, and this one comes courtesy of Indonesia yet again. Man, those guys just love Gazoo Racing, don’t they?

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Similar to the Avanza and Fortuner GR Sport models that you may have read about before, this Rush also gets aesthetic upgrades all around. It features new front and rear bumper spoilers that give the vehicle a sportier stance. There are also new GR side accents, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and a few GR emblems to boot.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

Inside, the Rush GR Sport’s dash has been finished in new two-tone leather. It also boasts a new instrument cluster and a beefed-up infotainment system paired with an eight-speaker setup. There’s also new automatic climate controls with a digital display, a smart entry system, and power-folding side mirrors.

Safety features such as the six-airbag setup, vehicle stability control, seven seatbelt indicators, ABS, hill-start assist, and emergency brake signal all come as standard.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

As expected, the Rush GR Sport retains its 104hp, 134Nm 1.5-liter engine under its hood. This is still mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. It’s the same setup that local Rush units get.

Do you dig this new look on the Rush, or is this influx of GR-S models starting to feel a bit too much? Tell us in the comments.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.