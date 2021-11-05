Where does the TRD Desert Chase Tundra rank among Toyota’s toughest trucks?

Not just any truck can roll into the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show and grab more than a couple of people’s attention. Brands need to put in the work to stand out at this event, and in many cases, that means throwing every part that fits onto their displays.

That said, it appears Toyota’s done an astounding job doing just that thanks to Toyota Racing Development (TRD). The brand has brought out a Tundra unit clad in TRD bits to the show, and it certainly demands attention.

PHOTO BY Toyota

This is the TRD Desert Chase Tundra. It’s based on the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, and is actually a hybrid. It runs on a 3.5-liter V6 engine paired with an electric motor and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Output sits at 437hp and 790Nm of torque.

Upgrades include a custom roll bar, new aftermarket 18-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, a new light bar that can be raised and lowered electronically, two spare tires, an ARB recovery board, and a long-travel suspension.

PHOTO BY Toyota

We dig everything about the look. The larger-than-life bodykit comes courtesy of TRD’s North Carolina shop and gives the vehicle a race-ready appearance, while add-ons like the bull bar and TRD accents add a nice amount of ruggedness as well.

Very nice. We think this beast has to rank among this year’s top SEMA displays, at least when we’re talking about pickup trucks. That’s saying a lot considering how tough the competition looks this year. What say you?

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

