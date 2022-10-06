Will the PH-spec Toyota Vios still have a 1.3-liter option?

You’ve already seen what the new-generation Vios looks like. Launched about two months ago, it premiered in Thailand as the Yaris Ativ with a 1.2-liter engine. A few weeks after that, the Laos market got their hands on it sporting a 1.5-liter engine. That got us thinking, will Toyota still offer the subcompact sedan with a 1.3-liter?

PHOTO BY Toyota

While we don’t know when the Vios will debut here, news from Saudi Arabia confirms that Toyota still has a 1.3-liter for the popular sedan. While it still uses the same block as the previous version, there are some technical improvements to enhance fuel efficiency.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Specs? The updated engine puts out 97hp and 122 Nm of torque, which is about the same as the current 1.3-liter but with 1Nm less. It still has Dual VVT-I along with enhancements to the exhaust gas recirculation. While the numbers aren’t heart-pounding,the claimed fuel economy figure of up to 22 km/L should delight those looking for something efficient.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Other features worth mentioning? For the Middle East market, the Vios is available with rear air-conditioning vents, a partially digital instrument cluster, automatic brake hold, and even Toyota Safety Sense. Yes, even subcompact sedans can be equipped with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Unlike before, the Vios rides on a Daihatsu platform. Dubbed the DNGA, it shares the same chassis as the Avanza, the Veloz, and the Raize. It even shares a few suspension components with the said MPVs and crossover. So, for those saying that this is merely a reskin of the past model, this is an all-new model from bumper to bumper. Interestingly, the length is about the same but it’s grown in other areas.

It will be interesting to see how the local version will be specified since we’re seeing how the Vios is equipped in other markets. There’s a couple of things we’d love to see in the redesigned car, and we have high expectations for this model given how far the subcompact sedan game has moved in the last two years.

