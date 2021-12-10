Volkswagen gives us a glimpse of its upcoming pickup, the Amarok

The next-gen Ford Ranger was unveiled a couple of weeks back, so it’ll soon be time for Volkswagen to follow suit with its all-new Amarok based on the same platform. First, though, VW has released some slightly odd rhino-based sketches of both the exterior and interior. Because of course it has.

Apparently, the Amarok has been used for wildlife preservation in South Africa since 2011, and VW’s commercial vehicles branch is a partner of the Wilderness Foundation Africa (WFA). Hence the rhinos.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

Volkswagen also says that the Amarok will have “clear Volkswagen DNA” despite the Ford connection, and it’s probably the reason for the new Ranger getting a 3.0-liter V6 option. What do we think of the looks, folks? We’ll see the final design in 2022.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

