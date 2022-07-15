This Volkswagen 4x4 truck is suitable for both urban and off-road conditions

Driving a truck? Doesn’t sound like too much fun, does it? At least not in the way you’re probably imagining it—stuck in traffic, maneuvering a large hunk of metal through a chaotic sea of cars and motorbikes zipping around you.

But what if you could take it off-road? Now we’re talking.

This is why we think the Volkswagen Delivery 11.180 4x4 is an intriguing driving proposition in our books. The German manufacturer is marketing the vehicle as a truck capable of operating off the beaten path, and it can come equipped with its own traction control system, too.

PHOTO BY MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation

Drivers can switch between 4x2 and 4x4 mode if the latter isn’t necessary. The truck also has an approach angle of up to 30 degrees and a departure angle of up to 39 degrees.

Granted, you won’t be doing Land Rover Defender things with something of this size, but the extra versatility might come in handy if your business operations require driving over dirt or unpaved paths every now and then.

PHOTO BY MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation

At the heart of this truck is a 3.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine capable of up to 175hp and 600Nm of torque. Volkswagen also claims that this thing is a pretty comfortable drive on-road, and it has a payload capacity of over 6,000kg.

Tell us, what kind of truck would you like to try your hand at driving? Something versatile like the Delivery 11.180 4x4? Let us know in the comments.

